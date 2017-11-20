A year after a promise that Verruckt will come down, fatal water slide still stands

More Videos 1:47 Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? Pause 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 1:19 National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 5:08 Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 7:37 Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” 1:04 Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up' 0:47 Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 1:38 KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Why is Verruckt still standing at Schlitterbahn? An ongoing investigation by the Kansas Attorney General has forestalled demolition of the 17-story water slide at Schlitterbahn. The slide stands as a reminder of the death of Caleb Schwab, who died on the attraction more than a year ago. An ongoing investigation by the Kansas Attorney General has forestalled demolition of the 17-story water slide at Schlitterbahn. The slide stands as a reminder of the death of Caleb Schwab, who died on the attraction more than a year ago. Rich Sugg, Steve Vockrodt, and Monty Davis

An ongoing investigation by the Kansas Attorney General has forestalled demolition of the 17-story water slide at Schlitterbahn. The slide stands as a reminder of the death of Caleb Schwab, who died on the attraction more than a year ago. Rich Sugg, Steve Vockrodt, and Monty Davis