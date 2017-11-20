A year after a promise that Verruckt will come down, fatal water slide still stands

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 5:08

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be”

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” 7:37

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games”

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up' 1:04

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up'

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • Why is Verruckt still standing at Schlitterbahn?

    An ongoing investigation by the Kansas Attorney General has forestalled demolition of the 17-story water slide at Schlitterbahn. The slide stands as a reminder of the death of Caleb Schwab, who died on the attraction more than a year ago.

An ongoing investigation by the Kansas Attorney General has forestalled demolition of the 17-story water slide at Schlitterbahn. The slide stands as a reminder of the death of Caleb Schwab, who died on the attraction more than a year ago. Rich Sugg, Steve Vockrodt, and Monty Davis
An ongoing investigation by the Kansas Attorney General has forestalled demolition of the 17-story water slide at Schlitterbahn. The slide stands as a reminder of the death of Caleb Schwab, who died on the attraction more than a year ago. Rich Sugg, Steve Vockrodt, and Monty Davis

Government & Politics

A year after a promise that Verruckt will come down, fatal water slide still stands

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

November 20, 2017 07:00 AM

Just before Thanksgiving last year, Schlitterbahn said it planned to tear down the Verruckt ride in Kansas City, Kan.

Nearly a year later, the 17-story water slide still peers over the hills of western Wyandotte County, a visible reminder of the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who was killed by the slide on Aug. 7, 2016.

Chris Kamler, a Kansas City resident who works at the Cerner office campus near The Legends in KCK, said he sees it everyday outside his work window. At times on his drive into work, he takes a different route to avoid Verruckt.

“That’s your first thought in the morning,” Kamler said. “It’s just a drag.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 5:08

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be”

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” 7:37

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games”

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up' 1:04

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up'

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • Verrückt water slide timeline of events

    When Schlitterbahn opens again for the 2017 season, the Verrückt water slide may still be standing as a grim reminder of last summer’s tragedy. Here's a look back at Verrückt and the series of events following 10-year-old Caleb Schwab's death on the water slide.

Verrückt water slide timeline of events

When Schlitterbahn opens again for the 2017 season, the Verrückt water slide may still be standing as a grim reminder of last summer’s tragedy. Here's a look back at Verrückt and the series of events following 10-year-old Caleb Schwab's death on the water slide.

Monty Davis, Keith Myers, John Sleezer and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Schlitterbahn officials sounded a sense of exasperation that a court order still forbids them from tearing down the ill-fated structure.

“Unbelievably, we still don’t have a date as to when we will be allowed to take it down,” Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said in an email to The Star.

An ongoing investigation by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to determine whether criminal charges are warranted in Schwab’s death has forestalled any demolition.

“We are not sure why the AG is sitting on this so long,” said Mike Taylor, a spokesman for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan. “I know the Schlitterbahn folks have been ready to tear that thing down for a long time.”

The attorney general’s office and the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department remain tight lipped about the status of the investigation.

“The case is still being reviewed,” said Jennifer Montgomery, spokeswoman for Schmidt’s office. “No additional information is available at this time.”

The last official word on the investigation from Schmidt’s office came in May, when he announced that law enforcement needed more time to further investigate. That meant that Verruckt would remain standing but unused during Schlitterbahn’s 2017 summer season.

“The Schwabs have always maintained their desire to prevent a similar tragedy from happening to another family. Tearing down the slide seems to be best way to ensure history doesn't repeat itself,” said Mike Rader, an attorney who represents the Schwab family.

“It is my understanding the slide cannot be altered in any manner or removed until after the Attorney General for Kansas has concluded his investigation. We do not know the status of the criminal investigation.”

Kamler said he’s not sure what’s left to investigate or why the slide needs to stay up while the investigation continues.

“You’ve taken all the pictures you can take, you’ve taken all the measurements,” Kamler said. “I don’t necessarily see the need for it to stay up.”

Pat McInerney, a former U.S. Attorney who is now in private practice, said “investigations into tragedies like that can take a long time.

“I would suspect the Attorney General is having to look at whether there were indications ahead of the tragedy that people at either Schlitterbahn or the design company or whoever should have paid attention to.”

Verruckt opened in 2014 amid much fanfare for its status as the world’s tallest water slide.

Schwab, the son of Kansas Rep. Scott Schwab of Olathe, took the final ride on Verruckt with two other women on a day when elected officials and their families were allowed into the park without charge.

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 5:08

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be”

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” 7:37

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games”

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up' 1:04

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up'

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

    A steady stream of mourners flowed into the Life Mission Church in Olathe on Friday for the memorial service for 10-year-old Caleb Thomas Schwab, who died Sunday while riding the world’s tallest water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan.

Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

A steady stream of mourners flowed into the Life Mission Church in Olathe on Friday for the memorial service for 10-year-old Caleb Thomas Schwab, who died Sunday while riding the world’s tallest water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan.

Allison Long, John Sleezer and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

A death report recently obtained by The Star from the Wyandotte County Coroner’s Office is the only publicly available confirmation of the circumstances of Schwab’s death. Other investigative records remain off limits to the public as the investigation continues.

The coroner’s document says Schwab was riding in the front of the raft when it lifted into the air on its way up a hill that follows the ride’s initial descent. The report said Schwab died when his neck struck a brace that supported a netting system that was placed atop of the chute, resulting in his decapitation.

It remains a mystery about who insisted upon placing a netting system on top of the ride, and who designed the fatal addition to it.

A Star investigation into the incident found experts who questioned the wisdom of installing a netting system over a ride, heard from witnesses who said their raft had gone airborne as well and riders who said that a hook-and-loop seat belt system did not function well.

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 5:08

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be”

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” 7:37

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games”

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up' 1:04

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up'

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

    Schlitterbahn’s tallest water slide is guided by energy, acceleration and the laws of physics.

The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

Schlitterbahn’s tallest water slide is guided by energy, acceleration and the laws of physics.

Eric Adler, Kris Knowles and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

The coroner’s report confirmed that the seat belt had come undone.

“The front seat lap and shoulder belts were undone and the tip of part of one of the belts entrapped between the tubular sidewall and (the) floor of the boat,” the report reads.

The manufacturer of the water raft, Zebec of North America, joined several other defendants, including Schlitterbahn, in paying the Schwab family $20 million in civil settlements earlier this year.

The two women who rode behind Schwab and suffered injuries, also settled for undisclosed amounts.

Those women, Hannah Barnes and Matraca Baetz, had insisted on Schlitterbahn agreeing to tear down Verruckt before entertaining settlement talks.

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 5:08

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be”

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” 7:37

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games”

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up' 1:04

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up'

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

    What has become clearer since the tragic death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab is that from nearly the moment the Verruckt was proposed in Wyandotte County, its path to completion was all but assured with almost no outside officials casting a critical eye the project — even in the face of early design and safety problems.

How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

What has become clearer since the tragic death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab is that from nearly the moment the Verruckt was proposed in Wyandotte County, its path to completion was all but assured with almost no outside officials casting a critical eye the project — even in the face of early design and safety problems.

Monty Davis, Keith Myers, John Sleezer, Allison Long and Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption 1:19

National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 5:08

Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be”

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” 7:37

Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games”

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up' 1:04

Travis Kelce: 'Guys gotta start stepping up'

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield 1:38

KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

    Mayor Sly James and Councilwoman Jolie Justus celebrated the outcome of the KCI ballot issue on Election Night.

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

View More Video