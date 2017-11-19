Does KC Mayor Sly James have a successor in mind? His arc may bend toward Justus

1:47 Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? Pause

1:36 Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

2:38 Brandon Lee: MU teammates say he’s a running back after his pick-six

1:38 KU's Hasan Defense discusses his late hit on Baker Mayfield

3:40 Joe Dineen explains why KU's captains didn't shake Baker Mayfield's hand after the coin toss

0:54 'We still care': Families of homicide victims surprised with Thanksgiving baskets

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

1:19 National adoption day-ecstatic mother overjoyed by her son's adoption

9:21 Barry Odom: sixth win was a "barrier" to break through