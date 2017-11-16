Kansas City Mayor Sly James earlier this year expresses his opinion on the vote to go ahead with a selection committee’s recommendation to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James earlier this year expresses his opinion on the vote to go ahead with a selection committee’s recommendation to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Mayor Sly James earlier this year expresses his opinion on the vote to go ahead with a selection committee’s recommendation to approve Maryland-based Edgemoor as designer and builder of a new $1 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Government & Politics

Don’t pass the tax bill, it could hurt KCI, Mayor Sly James warns Congress

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

November 16, 2017 02:58 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Fresh off a victory last week when voters decisively approved a $1 billion single terminal project at KCI, Kansas City Sly James is warning Congress about provisions in tax bills that could repeal a key financing tool for the airport.

James on Thursday issued a statement urging Congress to reconsider provisions in tax bills both in the House and Senate that he said would hurt the city’s ability to finance infrastructure projects.

James’ statement came the same day the Republican-controlled House passed its $1.5 trillion tax bill, largely along party lines. The House bill goes to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future after key Republican senators expressed reservations.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat, was the only member of the local House delegation to vote against the House tax bill. House members Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, Lynn Jenkins and Kevin Yoder, all Republicans, voted in favor of what would be the most sweeping tax change since 1986.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Today, Congress is putting people ahead of politics,” Yoder said in a statement. “We’re passing historic, sweeping reforms that will fix the broken tax code in America for the first time in 30 years.”

Republicans have made tax reform a priority this year after assuming control of the House, Senate and White House. Critics have said current proposals amount to a tax break for the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

James suggested the tax proposals also come at a cost to local taxpayers.

“We need an agenda to revitalize and restore the infrastructure of our cities, not cripple future investment in our urban centers,” James said in a statement.

The House version includes a repeal of Private Activity Bonds (PAB), which are tax-exempt bonds issued by governments for private projects. The Senate version keeps PABs intact.

PABs are being contemplated to pay for KCI. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, based in Bethesda, Md., was chosen to develop the project.

“PABs are essential to a number of City infrastructure projects and expected to be a significant tool in financing the new KCI airport approved by voters earlier this month,” James said. “Elimination of PABs could throw the project’s future into question.”

Kansas City could issue fully taxable bonds in place of PABs, but Kansas City Aviation Director Pat Klein said doing so would bump up the cost of financing the single terminal by $6 million to $12 million a year.

“Hopefully, cooler heads prevail,” Klein said.

Geoffrey Stricker, managing principal for Edgemoor, said his team is monitoring both bills in Congress.

“Our team has reviewed alternative financial structures for the KCI new Terminal Project, and are confident that we can implement an affordable financial solution to have the project move forward,” Stricker said in an email.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

Stricker did not respond when pressed about details.

James expressed concerns about several other provisions in both tax bills. Both versions propose doing away with Advanced Refunding Bonds, which let local government refinance existing debt at lower interest rates.

James said Kansas City has used these bonds to refinance debt on $580 million associated with projects like Liberty Memorial, the Kansas City Zoo and various sewer projects, realizing a savings of $52 million.

“Abolishing Advanced Refunding would make vital City projects more expensive and prevent some projects from moving forward,” James said in a statement.

James also warned against doing away with New Markets Tax Credits and historic tax credits, both tools used in redevelopment of urban and disadvantaged communities.

“In addition, both the House and Senate bills would either partially or fully eliminate the state and local income, property and sales taxes deduction,” James said. “This elimination would result in double taxation on Kansas Citians – increasing their tax burden and making it more difficult to own a home.”

More Videos

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront 1:58

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

Pause
Some KanCare patients don't see their coverage plans before signing 2:58

Some KanCare patients don't see their coverage plans before signing

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America 4:23

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync 1:48

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync

Bill Self discusses Billy Preston situation 1:57

Bill Self discusses Billy Preston situation

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

And the top girls volleyball player in the KC area is... 2:16

And the top girls volleyball player in the KC area is...

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

  • Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal

    City manager Troy Schulte and Mayor Sly James talk about breaking ground next fall and moving into a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport in 2021. At least six design open houses will be held to get input from the public.

Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal

City manager Troy Schulte and Mayor Sly James talk about breaking ground next fall and moving into a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport in 2021. At least six design open houses will be held to get input from the public.

Keith Myers and Bill Turque The Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront 1:58

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

Pause
Some KanCare patients don't see their coverage plans before signing 2:58

Some KanCare patients don't see their coverage plans before signing

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America 4:23

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync 1:48

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson and QB Alex Smith are getting in sync

Bill Self discusses Billy Preston situation 1:57

Bill Self discusses Billy Preston situation

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver 0:43

Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train in Denver

And the top girls volleyball player in the KC area is... 2:16

And the top girls volleyball player in the KC area is...

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

  • KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

    Efforts are underway to extend the Kansas City Streetcar system north to the Berkley Riverfront. The cost is estimated to be $32 million. Robert A. Cronkleton

KC Streetcar's next destination: Berkley Riverfront

View More Video