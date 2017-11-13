Jackson County Executive Frank White
Jackson County Executive Frank White File
Jackson County Executive Frank White File

Government & Politics

Frank White is ready for a ‘dogfight’ with legislature, if it comes to that

By Mike Hendricks

mhendricks@kcstar.com

November 13, 2017 6:23 PM

Weeks of growing tension between County Executive Frank White and members of the Jackson County Legislature boiled over Monday as legislators overrode White’s veto of a measure that he saw as a challenge to his authority.

The successful override vote was expected. What wasn’t was the cathartic exchange that preceded it, which exposed in the most public fashion so far the differences and hard feelings between White and the governing body that appointed him to the post nearly two years ago.

“If this is going to be a dogfight,” White said at one point, “then it’s going to be a dogfight.”

He said he held no animosity toward members of the legislature but sensed that some were beginning to take things personally and worried that would make it harder to tackle some big issues ahead, such as building a new jail.

“Once it becomes personal, it’s hard to change the course,” White said.

Dennis Waits of Independence, the longest serving legislator, said he and other members have no personal gripes with White.

“I like the heck out of you,” he said.

But Waits said he and others have grown frustrated with White’s seeming lack of urgency in addressing the jail issue. The county should be moving forward on plans to replace the three-decades-old Jackson County Detention Center and figuring out how to pay for it, Wait said.

Instead, more than three months after a consultant declared jail operations a “crisis” that needs to be address quickly, White has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce the formation of a jail task force and “discuss its mission.”

Waits scoffed at the notion of forming another committee to follow up on the actions of the original jail task force that then-County Executive Mike Sanders formed two years ago, as well as two consultant studies conducted this year.

“We don’t need more studies,” Waits said.

It was Waits’ idea to draft both of the ordinances that White vetoed in the past 10 days and that subsequently were restored. Both grew out of the jail issue.

The first one created three new positions that White said will cost the county $500,000 in salary and benefits each year: a financial adviser, special projects analyst and a public relations specialist. And the second ordinance gives the legislature the authority to take money from the budget to pay those people without asking for the permission of the chief financial officer on White’s staff, as long as six of the nine legislators support that.

More Videos

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

Pause
His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child 4:17

His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures 1:58

Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures

Tyson Foods plan placed sisters 'in the middle of a tornado' 2:32

Tyson Foods plan placed sisters 'in the middle of a tornado'

Listen: State social worker asks father to sign 'gag order' days after his son is killed 11:49

Listen: State social worker asks father to sign 'gag order' days after his son is killed

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm 1:17

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Chiefs rookie receiver Jehu Chesson getting more playing time on offense 0:43

Chiefs rookie receiver Jehu Chesson getting more playing time on offense

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

  • Frank White says he's tired of being a 'punching bag'

    September file video -- Jackson County Executive Frank White accused legislators Monday of treating his appointment of a new COMBAT director as a "political football." Legislators accused him of shutting them out of the process.

Frank White says he's tired of being a 'punching bag'

September file video -- Jackson County Executive Frank White accused legislators Monday of treating his appointment of a new COMBAT director as a "political football." Legislators accused him of shutting them out of the process.

Jackson County

White said the jobs duplicate the duties of those already on the county payroll. Waits, however, said the jobs are needed because he thinks White and his staff are not up to the task of preparing the county budget, planning for a new jail or representing the legislature’s stances on issue to the public.

Other differences also arose at the meeting, including whether the county’s longtime financial officer, Troy Thomas, quit, as White maintains, or whether he was fired, as Waits insists.

“Thomas was not fired by me,” White said.

Observing from the back of the room, Thomas begged to differ and is expected to be working for the legislature soon.

There was agreement on two things. First, the county has a lot of work to do before jail fixes and other needs are addressed.

And, White said, “We can’t get there if we don’t communicate.”

Mike Hendricks: 816-234-4738, @kcmikehendricks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

Pause
His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child 4:17

His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 1:33

This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes

Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures 1:58

Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures

Tyson Foods plan placed sisters 'in the middle of a tornado' 2:32

Tyson Foods plan placed sisters 'in the middle of a tornado'

Listen: State social worker asks father to sign 'gag order' days after his son is killed 11:49

Listen: State social worker asks father to sign 'gag order' days after his son is killed

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm 1:17

Ned Yost gives a tour of his Georgia farm

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Chiefs rookie receiver Jehu Chesson getting more playing time on offense 0:43

Chiefs rookie receiver Jehu Chesson getting more playing time on offense

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

  • How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

    Kansas may be the most secretive state in the country, a Kansas City Star investigation shows. And it’s only gotten worse under Gov. Sam Brownback.

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

View More Video