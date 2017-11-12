Caregivers of disabled left in dark under Kansas’ private healthcare system

More Videos 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? Pause 2:18 On Veterans Day, the World War I Museum and Memorial unveils their new entrance 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:14 See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital 1:44 Watch: Did this Minnesota high school football team mount the greatest comeback of all time? 1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 8:15 MU's Emanuel Hall talks winning streak and homecoming 6:34 MU quarterback Drew Lock talks winning streak 2:14 Guns in high schools putting teachers, administrators and parents on edge 1:14 David Jungerman talks about location of his van on day of Brookside fatal shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Some KanCare patients don't see their coverage plans before signing Vicki Distefano, who cares for her disabled brother, was asked to sign a blank plan of care for him. Distefano later learned the state’s contractor wanted to cut her brother's support hours in half. Vicki Distefano, who cares for her disabled brother, was asked to sign a blank plan of care for him. Distefano later learned the state’s contractor wanted to cut her brother's support hours in half. Jill Toyoshiba and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

Vicki Distefano, who cares for her disabled brother, was asked to sign a blank plan of care for him. Distefano later learned the state’s contractor wanted to cut her brother's support hours in half. Jill Toyoshiba and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star