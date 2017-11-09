KCK pizza shop ordered to pay teens who protested gender pay gap

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:26 McCaskill suggests Trump hold honor flight for veterans instead of military parade Pause 1:39 McCaskill says her mother was addicted to opioids before she passed away 4:32 Watch Senate President Susan Wagle defend 'gut and go' 3:58 Support growing for bill to protect LGBT Missourians, sponsor says 1:21 KC City Council votes to stick with developer Edgemoor 4:02 Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest on what President Trump is doing well 0:48 White House aide Rob Porter resigns after abuse allegations 2:24 Colyer promises harassment in any form won't be tolerated in his administration 0:35 Nancy Pelosi sets record for longest-continuous speech in the House 0:28 Area bus service could link urban core to southern Johnson County jobs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed were both fired from their brand new jobs at Pizza Studio in Kansas City for asking a question about why Jake was hired for the same job at .25 more an hour. Social media, including an assist from Hillary Clinton, spread the story around the world and the two Basehor High (Kansas) students spoke about the experience. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed were both fired from their brand new jobs at Pizza Studio in Kansas City for asking a question about why Jake was hired for the same job at .25 more an hour. Social media, including an assist from Hillary Clinton, spread the story around the world and the two Basehor High (Kansas) students spoke about the experience. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com