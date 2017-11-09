KCK pizza shop ordered to pay teens who protested gender pay gap

More Videos

McCaskill suggests Trump hold honor flight for veterans instead of military parade 1:26

McCaskill suggests Trump hold honor flight for veterans instead of military parade

Pause
McCaskill says her mother was addicted to opioids before she passed away 1:39

McCaskill says her mother was addicted to opioids before she passed away

Watch Senate President Susan Wagle defend 'gut and go' 4:32

Watch Senate President Susan Wagle defend 'gut and go'

Support growing for bill to protect LGBT Missourians, sponsor says 3:58

Support growing for bill to protect LGBT Missourians, sponsor says

KC City Council votes to stick with developer Edgemoor 1:21

KC City Council votes to stick with developer Edgemoor

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest on what President Trump is doing well 4:02

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest on what President Trump is doing well

White House aide Rob Porter resigns after abuse allegations 0:48

White House aide Rob Porter resigns after abuse allegations

Colyer promises harassment in any form won't be tolerated in his administration 2:24

Colyer promises harassment in any form won't be tolerated in his administration

Nancy Pelosi sets record for longest-continuous speech in the House 0:35

Nancy Pelosi sets record for longest-continuous speech in the House

Area bus service could link urban core to southern Johnson County jobs 0:28

Area bus service could link urban core to southern Johnson County jobs

Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed were both fired from their brand new jobs at Pizza Studio in Kansas City for asking a question about why Jake was hired for the same job at .25 more an hour. Social media, including an assist from Hillary Clinton, spread the story around the world and the two Basehor High (Kansas) students spoke about the experience. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed were both fired from their brand new jobs at Pizza Studio in Kansas City for asking a question about why Jake was hired for the same job at .25 more an hour. Social media, including an assist from Hillary Clinton, spread the story around the world and the two Basehor High (Kansas) students spoke about the experience. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Government & Politics

KCK pizza shop ordered to pay teens who protested gender pay gap

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 04:43 PM

A Kansas City, Kan., judge ordered a company that owned a Pizza Studio location at The Legends to pay two teens who lost their jobs when they called out the restaurant for pay discrimination, a case that caught Hillary Clinton’s attention last year.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlos Murguia on Thursday ordered PS Holdings LLC, which owned the Pizza Studio, to pay Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed $2,500 each to conclude a lawsuit brought against the company by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Walcott, of Bonner Springs, and her friend Jake Reed last year were hired to work for Pizza Studio. Walcott later learned that Reed was being paid 25 cents more per hour than she was receiving. When Walcott asked her boss about the pay discrepancy, the company rescinded both their job offers.

The EEOC earlier this year sued PC Holding on claims that the company violated federal law requiring men and women to receive equal pay for doing the same job.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hillary Clinton on June 24, 2016, noticed news reports about Walcott’s firing and applauded her for it.

“Good for you, Jensen,” Clinton wrote as she was running for president. “Every woman deserved equal pay, no matter what her age. Keep up the hard work — and courage!”

Both were invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention last year.

“I may have lost my job but I am proud that I spoke up for myself,” Jensen said at the convention. “And I am glad that Jake stood with me, too.”

The $2,500 that each will receive represents $850 in back pay and $1,650 in liquidated, compensatory and punitive damages.

“As this case against Pizza Studio demonstrates, the EEOC will thoroughly investigate and enforce this critical federal law,” EEOC St. Louis District Director James R. Neely Jr. said in a written statement.

“It is particularly impressive that these younger workers had the courage to stand up and challenge what they saw as illegal treatment.”

Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

McCaskill suggests Trump hold honor flight for veterans instead of military parade 1:26

McCaskill suggests Trump hold honor flight for veterans instead of military parade

Pause
McCaskill says her mother was addicted to opioids before she passed away 1:39

McCaskill says her mother was addicted to opioids before she passed away

Watch Senate President Susan Wagle defend 'gut and go' 4:32

Watch Senate President Susan Wagle defend 'gut and go'

Support growing for bill to protect LGBT Missourians, sponsor says 3:58

Support growing for bill to protect LGBT Missourians, sponsor says

KC City Council votes to stick with developer Edgemoor 1:21

KC City Council votes to stick with developer Edgemoor

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest on what President Trump is doing well 4:02

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest on what President Trump is doing well

White House aide Rob Porter resigns after abuse allegations 0:48

White House aide Rob Porter resigns after abuse allegations

Colyer promises harassment in any form won't be tolerated in his administration 2:24

Colyer promises harassment in any form won't be tolerated in his administration

Nancy Pelosi sets record for longest-continuous speech in the House 0:35

Nancy Pelosi sets record for longest-continuous speech in the House

Area bus service could link urban core to southern Johnson County jobs 0:28

Area bus service could link urban core to southern Johnson County jobs

McCaskill suggests Trump hold honor flight for veterans instead of military parade

View More Video