KCI single terminal is winning huge in the Northland

If early Northland results hold up on Tuesday, Kansas City in on the verge of getting a new single terminal at KCI.
With about half of Clay and Platte counties results in, it appeared that the Tuesday special election was headed toward a runaway result to give Kansas City permission to build a $1 billion single terminal airport and do away with the current three terminal design.
Kansas City south of the river had not yet reported early results as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but the Northland was often viewed as a potential obstacle to a new terminal. Not so.
In Platte County, the new terminal was fetching 75 percent of the vote with nearly half of the precincts reporting. In Clay County, two-thirds of the precincts were in and a new terminal was winning with 70 percent of the vote.
