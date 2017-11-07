An early crowd gathers at the Royal Room in Briarcliff, where pro-KCI supporters are having an election watch party.
An early crowd gathers at the Royal Room in Briarcliff, where pro-KCI supporters are having an election watch party. Bill Turque
An early crowd gathers at the Royal Room in Briarcliff, where pro-KCI supporters are having an election watch party. Bill Turque

Government & Politics

KCI single terminal is winning huge in the Northland

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

November 07, 2017 8:03 PM

If early Northland results hold up on Tuesday, Kansas City in on the verge of getting a new single terminal at KCI.

With about half of Clay and Platte counties results in, it appeared that the Tuesday special election was headed toward a runaway result to give Kansas City permission to build a $1 billion single terminal airport and do away with the current three terminal design.

Kansas City south of the river had not yet reported early results as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but the Northland was often viewed as a potential obstacle to a new terminal. Not so.

In Platte County, the new terminal was fetching 75 percent of the vote with nearly half of the precincts reporting. In Clay County, two-thirds of the precincts were in and a new terminal was winning with 70 percent of the vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

    The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election.

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 2:06

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment
Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate 1:55

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate
2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

View More Video