With veto, Frank White lands blow in feud with Jackson County Legislature

In the latest round of the feud between County Executive Frank White and the Jackson County Legislature, White has vetoed an Oct. 25 ordinance creating three well-paid jobs that duplicate duties already performed by White’s staff.
He made the announcement ahead of Monday’s regular meeting of the legislature, which could override White’s veto if at least two-thirds of the nine-members choose to do so. The vote to create the jobs, all of which would report to the legislature rather than White, was 7-2, with Tony Miller and Crystal Williams in the minority.
But even if his action striking down the ordinance doesn’t stand, White’s veto message stood as a rebuke to what he sees as the legislature’s profligate spending. The more than $500,000 a year the new jobs would cost in salaries and benefits, he said, would be better spent on the county’s many unmet needs.
“I cannot in good conscience support such an expenditure of taxpayer dollars,” White wrote, “for the creation of three additional highly-compensated, poorly defined, and quite simply, unnecessary positions at a time of such immense need in our county.”
Salaries for two of the jobs — budget/financial analyst and special projects analyst — range from $87,800 to $147,754. The “public liaison” position pays from $52,450 to $86,550.
The legislature gave itself the power last week to pay for those positions, without White’s approval, but no hires have been made.
In voting to create the positions, legislators said that they needed their own staff to help assemble and evaluate the county budget, make plans for a new jail and make their positions known on issues, rather than rely on the staff of a county executive with whom they are increasingly at odds.
One precursor for Legislator Dennis Waits’ proposal to add the new positions was White’s firing of the county finance director just weeks before public discussions of the proposed 2018 budget. Also, a number of legislators have expressed frustration that White and his staff have shown insufficient urgency in planning how to replace a Jackson County Detention Center that consultants and law enforcement officials say is unsafe, falling apart and does not meet current standards.
“I’d particularly like to have someone working on all sorts of jail research right now,” chairman Scott Burnett said on the day of the vote.
But in his veto message, dated Friday, White criticized the legislature for having a fat budget for itself already when compared to similar legislative bodies. At $3.7 million a year for staff and other expenditures, he said, Jackson County’s legislative budget is $1.7 million higher than the budget for the St. Louis County council and $2.9 million more than the St. Charles County council.
He said the difference between the budgets of those governing bodies and the Jackson County Legislature’s budget would be better spent on increasing pay for jail guards and other needs at the detention center, or for funding the debt service on a possible $50 million bond issue to make repairs at the jail, courthouse and other county buildings.
Legislators will have their chance to respond when they meet at 2:30 p.m.
Mike Hendricks: 816-234-4738, @kcmikehendricks
