KCI single-terminal campaign coming down to the wire

Town hall meeting answers questions on the new KCI proposal Panelists Mayor Sly James, Geoffrey Stricker of Edgemoor Infrastructure and Council members Jolie Justus and Jermaine Reed joined The Kansas City Star Opinion's Town Hall discussion about the vote on building a new $1 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Here's a highlight of some questions and answers during the meeting. Panelists Mayor Sly James, Geoffrey Stricker of Edgemoor Infrastructure and Council members Jolie Justus and Jermaine Reed joined The Kansas City Star Opinion's Town Hall discussion about the vote on building a new $1 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Here's a highlight of some questions and answers during the meeting. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

