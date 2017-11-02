Olathe neighbors relentlessly protested cold storage facility. Now project is canceled.

Every week for months, south Johnson County residents have testified at Johnson County Commission meetings in opposition to a proposed cold storage facility at New Century AirCenter in Olathe.
They also filed a lawsuit, arguing the project posed a safety hazard to nearby residents, did not protect the land or environment and would harm property values. The lawsuit argued that the Commission’s approval of the development was unreasonable and illegal. A court hearing is scheduled Nov. 9, and plaintiffs said they were hoping for a large crowd at the hearing.
But late Wednesday, Lineage Logistics, the proposed developer, announced it was no longer pursuing the $81 million project, “due to a change in customer needs.”
“Lineage’s approach to new construction, expansion and acquisition has long been to provide the space and solutions where and when our customers need it,” said Mike McClendon, EVP of Network Optimization at Lineage, in a statement.
“In the case of the proposed New Century facility, unforeseen changes to our customers’ supply chain and logistics needs have, for now, prompted us to withdraw our plans.”
The company said that while it has decided to suspend construction plans in New Century, Lineage continues to grow its capacity in other key markets in response to customer demand.
“We have also pledged that as our customers’ business strategies change, we must remain nimble as well, in order to serve their evolving needs.”
The statement did not mention the lawsuit and the company said that would be its only comment on the issue.
But Connie Shidler, lawyer for the residents who had challenged the development, said it was a victory for her clients.
“My clients are pleased, for now, that Lineage Logistics has withdrawn its project. I trust that the Board of County Commissioners will become more transparent and responsive to the safety and other concerns of Johnson County citizens when considering future development,” Shidler said in a statement.
This is the second time this fall that a controversial economic development project has been canceled in the Kansas City area following resident protests. In September, Tyson halted plans for a $320 million poultry processing complex south of Tonganoxie.
But in that case, the Leavenworth County Commission had not yet approved the idea.
In the case of the Lineage Logistics, the Johnson County Commission had given its blessing.
Lineage Logistics had proposed a 450,000-square-foot facility for cold storage of food, employing 175 people to start with on about 40 acres near the northwest corner of 159th and New Century Parkway. It was on county-owned airport industrial park land that is targeted for economic development.
The commission had declared its intent to grant a 10-year, 50 percent tax abatement for the project.
“It is unfortunate that it took a lawsuit and significant community outcry for their voices to be heard. Even though the BOCC was not listening - Unilever, Lineage Logistic's largest potential customer, heard them loud and clear,” Shidler said in her statement.
Shidler noted that, under Kansas law, citizens resort to the court when aggrieved by Board actions. She said the lawsuit is still pending and the Nov. 9 hearing may well proceed.
“The Board of County Commissioners should rescind its vote. It ignored a valid protest petition and failed to require ordinance compliance. The commissioners need to rebuild trust. My clients and their newly formed group with hundreds of new activists will remain vigilant to prevent future abuses,” she said.
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved the development application on July 6. Nearby residents at the time had a long list of complaints about lighting, noise and water runoff.
In August, some residents filed a lawsuit arguing the project had been improperly approved. They particularly raised concerns about the potential safety hazards from the use of anhydrous ammonia to be used in the operation of the cold storage facility.
County officials responded that there were already three other facilities at the airport’s industrial park that use anhydrous ammonia as a refrigerant in their business, and those businesses have been there for decades, the first in 1979. They said there are no facilities at the AirCenter where the anhydrous ammonia is manufactured, processed, stored or distributed, and the anhydrous ammonia is used only as a component of the refrigeration system.
The county noted there are established regulations under federal law for the proper and safe use of the anhydrous ammonia.
This is a developing story so check back for further updates.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments