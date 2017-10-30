Despite losing KCI contract, Burns & McDonnell gives $20,000 to airport campaign

Burns & McDonnell, the Kansas City engineering firm that sought but did not obtain a contract to design and build a new single terminal at KCI, has made a late contribution to the pro-KCI campaign.
Missouri Ethics Commission filings posted on Monday show that Burns & McDonnell gave $20,000 to the KC Transportation Transit and Tourism Committee on Oct. 27.
“Since the beginning, Burns & McDonnell has been committed to a new KCI,” the company said in a statement. “Even though we invested a significant amount over the past several months, we wanted to show our support for the new KCI campaign with another $20,000.”
Mark Nevins, a principal with the Dover Strategy Group, is running the pro-KCI campaign.
Burns & McDonnell, along with Americo Life Co., emerged in May as the potential recipients of a contract to build and privately finance a new KCI single terminal, a $1 billion project long sought by city and business leaders.
When the city reversed course and call for competing proposals, Burns & McDonnell was disqualified because outside attorneys advising the Kansas City Council had misgivings about the firm’s financing plan for the project. Burns & McDonnell has disputed the city’s conclusions.
Burns & McDonnell had been considered a potentially major funder of the pro-KCI campaign, had it received the contract for the terminal project.
Burns & McDonnell later suggested that it had already contributed to campaign through a series of television and radio commercials extolling the need for a new airport prior to city council picking Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate for the terminal job.
