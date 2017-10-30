Government & Politics

Despite losing KCI contract, Burns & McDonnell gives $20,000 to airport campaign

By Steve Vockrodt

svockrodt@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 11:30 AM

Burns & McDonnell, the Kansas City engineering firm that sought but did not obtain a contract to design and build a new single terminal at KCI, has made a late contribution to the pro-KCI campaign.

Missouri Ethics Commission filings posted on Monday show that Burns & McDonnell gave $20,000 to the KC Transportation Transit and Tourism Committee on Oct. 27.

“Since the beginning, Burns & McDonnell has been committed to a new KCI,” the company said in a statement. “Even though we invested a significant amount over the past several months, we wanted to show our support for the new KCI campaign with another $20,000.”

Mark Nevins, a principal with the Dover Strategy Group, is running the pro-KCI campaign.

Burns & McDonnell, along with Americo Life Co., emerged in May as the potential recipients of a contract to build and privately finance a new KCI single terminal, a $1 billion project long sought by city and business leaders.

When the city reversed course and call for competing proposals, Burns & McDonnell was disqualified because outside attorneys advising the Kansas City Council had misgivings about the firm’s financing plan for the project. Burns & McDonnell has disputed the city’s conclusions.

Burns & McDonnell had been considered a potentially major funder of the pro-KCI campaign, had it received the contract for the terminal project.

Burns & McDonnell later suggested that it had already contributed to campaign through a series of television and radio commercials extolling the need for a new airport prior to city council picking Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate for the terminal job.

More Videos

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Pause
Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

  • Travelers say convenient KCI 'dump' gives bad impression of Kansas City

    While flying through Indianapolis, travelers who are familiar with KCI offer their opinions about Kansas City's airport.

Travelers say convenient KCI 'dump' gives bad impression of Kansas City

While flying through Indianapolis, travelers who are familiar with KCI offer their opinions about Kansas City's airport.

Shane Keyser and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Pause
Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

  • President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

    President Donald Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C.

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

View More Video