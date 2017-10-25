Former Kansas legislative staffer said former boss failed to address sexual harassment

A former Kansas legislative staffer has alleged in an interview that she was propositioned for sex by a male lawmaker and quit her job after legislative leaders failed to address the issue.
Abbie Hodgson stated in an interview with The Hill, a Washington, D.C.-based publication, that she informed her boss, Kansas City Democratic Rep. Tom Burroughs, about the exchange with a male lawmaker when she was serving as his chief of staff.
Hodgson, who now lives in Washington, states in the interview that she also raised concerns with Burroughs and other legislative leaders about male lawmakers relying on female interns to be designated drivers. She pointed to inaction by legislative leadership as the reason for decision to quit.
The report by The Hill does not identify the male lawmaker who allegedly propositioned Hodgson, nor does it name the lawmakers who were purportedly relying on interns to drive them.
Burroughs held the position of Kansas House minority leader for the 2015 and 2016 sessions. Hodgson stepped down from her position in his office shortly before the 2016 election and Burroughs did not win re-election as minority leader for the 2017 legislative session.
Burroughs disputed Hodgson’s characterization of the events in an interview with The Hill, but acknowledged that allegations were brought to his attention.
“Allegations were brought to our attention over the years, yes,” Burroughs told the publication. “Although there’s no formal procedures when allegations of that type come forward, these are issues I take very seriously.”
Neither Hodgson nor Burroughs immediately returned phone calls to The Star Wednesday morning.
Contrary to Burroughs’ comments to The Hill, the Legislature has had specific procedures in its official policies for several years on how complaints of this nature should be addressed.
Any legislative employee may file a complaint with their direct supervisor. Hodgson’s direct supervisor would have been Burroughs.
If the alleged harasser is an employee’s direct supervisor, then the complaint should be filed with the director of the Legislature’s administrative services. All complaints are to be investigated promptly and thoroughly, according to the policies on the Legislature’s website.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
