Should KC city manager’s spending be trimmed? Downtown baseball study prompts council move

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium The city of Kansas City is funding a study of at least four potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, according to documents obtained by The Star. The city of Kansas City is funding a study of at least four potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, according to documents obtained by The Star. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

