Bullying or just politics as usual? Overland Park candidate tells opponent ‘stop’

Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees. Overland Park city council candidate Gina Burke says incumbent Terry Goodman has besieged her with texts and other communications urging her not to run and demeaning her candidacy. Goodman says he's raising legitimate concerns about her inexperience. Overland Park city council candidate Gina Burke says incumbent Terry Goodman has besieged her with texts and other communications urging her not to run and demeaning her candidacy. Goodman says he's raising legitimate concerns about her inexperience. Lynn Horsley and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

