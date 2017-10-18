“This is nothing short of legislative malpractice, and victims of illegal housing discrimination in Missouri will suffer as a result,” House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty says of passage of Senate Bill 43 after a warning from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“This is nothing short of legislative malpractice, and victims of illegal housing discrimination in Missouri will suffer as a result,” House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty says of passage of Senate Bill 43 after a warning from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Tim Bommel Missouri House Communications
“This is nothing short of legislative malpractice, and victims of illegal housing discrimination in Missouri will suffer as a result,” House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty says of passage of Senate Bill 43 after a warning from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Tim Bommel Missouri House Communications

Government & Politics

Missouri ignored HUD’s early warning about anti-discrimination law, legislator says

By Bryan Lowry

blowry@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 11:06 AM

Missouri was warned as early as February that changes to the state’s anti-discrimination law could endanger hundreds of thousands in federal aid to the state, according to documents circulated by a Democratic leader Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, a Kansas City Democrat, revealed that the state had received a letter from U.S. Housing and Urban Development officials in July that the state was no longer in compliance with the Fair Housing Assistance Program after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed SB 43.

McCann Beatty’s office revealed Wednesday that the Greitens’ administration was warned months earlier, in a Feb. 6 letter from HUD. that the bill would create “serious concerns” about the compatibility between state law and the federal fair housing law.

The bill makes it tougher to mount an anti-discrimination lawsuit in Missouri.

“Instead of fixing the problem when they had the chance, Governor Greitens and Republican legislative leaders chose to ignore it,” McCann Beatty said in a statement. “This is nothing short of legislative malpractice, and victims of illegal housing discrimination in Missouri will suffer as a result.”

Unless legislators pass a new law to get back in federal compliance, the state could miss out on $500,000 a year in federal aid for the program, which is meant to prevent housing discrimination.

The Missouri Department of Labor, the state agency which administers the program, said last week that it has “been working with HUD to clear up any apprehension” about the new law.

“These conversations are ongoing. In the meantime, no Missourian is losing any services,” the statement said.

The Labor Department did not immediately comment on the revelation that the federal agency first raised concerns in February.

Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

    Non-university state employees in Kansas have shrunk about 25 percent between 2002 and 2016. Here's a closer look at the numbers.

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 0:43

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come
Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools
Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know 0:56

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know

View More Video