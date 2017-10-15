Plaza’s property tax bargain astounds critics. Average KC taxpayer ‘is getting screwed’

More Videos 1:19 Jackson County's blunder in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools Pause 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 2:29 Chiefs vs Steelers: Gameplan with Terez Paylor 2:13 Despite loss to Georgia, Barry Odom believes Mizzou is making progress 0:43 Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns 2:13 Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 16:32 Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jackson County's blunder in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment. The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment. Chris Ochsner, Greg Branson, Mike Hendricks The Kansas City Star

