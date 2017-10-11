Mayor Sly James hints at Amazon announcement in tweet

With a few words and a picture at his desk surrounded by Amazon shipping boxes, KC Mayor Sly James created talk about his upcoming news conference, scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.
“I've been busy online shopping. Find out why at 3 pm,” James wrote.
I've been busy online shopping. Find out why at 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/4tpKRqLBFi— Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) October 11, 2017
Last month, The Star reported on Kansas City’s prospects of landing a deal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the city. The company has said its HQ2 colossus would bring with it a $38 billion economic jolt, as well as employ up to 50,000 people.
Though there has been much speculation on where in the U.S. the headquarters will land, and some have chosen KC as a top contender, an analysis by The New York Times didn’t have KC in the top half on a list of 50 cities.
James’ office did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning in reference to his tweet.
Proposals to Amazon are not due until Oct. 19.
James’ office earlier said in a statement:
“This is going to be an effort we work hard to compete for. Kansas City and our regional partners will be able to present a community that's dynamic, innovative, built for the future and growing. The mayor looks forward to this process and the chance to display what makes the city the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”
At least one person on Twitter wondered if there were hordes of new bow ties — a penchant of the mayor’s wardrobe — contained in the Amazon boxes.
Why can't I find a bow tie emoji when I need it?— 8ruce Merritt (@8ruceMerritt) October 11, 2017
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments