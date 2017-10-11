Mayor Sly James hints at Amazon announcement in tweet

2:11 Sen. McCaskill cites Kansas' tax 'experiment' in attacking Trump tax plan Pause

3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

2:27 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

2:00 New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City

0:38 QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential

4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

1:47 Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky