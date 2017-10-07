File jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com
Body cameras, more street cameras on way to KCK police

By Lynn Horsley

lhorsley@kcstar.com

October 07, 2017 9:25 AM

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department will be able to buy body cameras for 228 officers, thanks to federal grants.

In a news release, Kansas City, Kan. said it has received two grants from the U.S. Justice Department to boost crime fighting and public safety through technology.

A grant of $342,000 will help the police department meet its goal of equipping 228 officers with body cameras. The Unified Government started the process in 2016 with $500,000 to build out the fiber network to download and transmit the video.

Earlier this year, the Unified Government Commission approved an additional $300,000 to begin buying the cameras. The new grant allows the purchase of even more cameras.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department began using body cameras two years ago.

A separate $499,402 grant will allow the police to add up to 25 street intersections to the video camera network.

Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley

