Here's your first look at the new KCI single terminal plans

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal The Kansas City Council has its first glimpse of what a single terminal at KCI might look like — that is, if voters give the city permission to build the $1 billion project when they go to the polls Nov. 7. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the proposed single terminal, on Thursday released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. The images were presented to the council at its regular Thursday business session. The Kansas City Council has its first glimpse of what a single terminal at KCI might look like — that is, if voters give the city permission to build the $1 billion project when they go to the polls Nov. 7. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the proposed single terminal, on Thursday released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. The images were presented to the council at its regular Thursday business session. Monty Davis and Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star

