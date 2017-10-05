Here's your first look at the new KCI single terminal plans

More Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Pause
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 4:50

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal 0:45

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:38

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost

Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance 0:50

Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance

Rookies Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson showing us NFL is 'young man's game,' as Derrick Johnson says 2:12

Rookies Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson showing us NFL is "young man's game," as Derrick Johnson says

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 0:32

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

  • Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal

    The Kansas City Council has its first glimpse of what a single terminal at KCI might look like — that is, if voters give the city permission to build the $1 billion project when they go to the polls Nov. 7. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the proposed single terminal, on Thursday released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. The images were presented to the council at its regular Thursday business session.

The Kansas City Council has its first glimpse of what a single terminal at KCI might look like — that is, if voters give the city permission to build the $1 billion project when they go to the polls Nov. 7. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the proposed single terminal, on Thursday released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. The images were presented to the council at its regular Thursday business session. Monty Davis and Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Council has its first glimpse of what a single terminal at KCI might look like — that is, if voters give the city permission to build the $1 billion project when they go to the polls Nov. 7. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the proposed single terminal, on Thursday released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. The images were presented to the council at its regular Thursday business session. Monty Davis and Steve Vockrodt The Kansas City Star

Government & Politics

Here's your first look at the new KCI single terminal plans

By Bill Turque and Steve Vockrodt

The Kansas City Star

October 05, 2017 1:29 PM

There’s a two-story fountain inside, with the tech to flash colors and images against the cascading water. Passengers will hear live jazz from a special performance space. A scalloped roof design pays homage to rolling hills and fields of wheat.

Designers of the proposed new single terminal at KCI, who showed preliminary drawings to the Kansas City Council Thursday, tried to touch the cultural bases of a city that values its music, food and livability.

City officials, for the most part, praised the renderings, saying they would help persuade voters to support the Nov. 7 ballot question on the $1.3 billion project.

“I think what we saw was the start of the world class airport that is reflective of this world class city,” said Mayor Sly James. “This is exactly what we’ve been needing and wanting.”

Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the terminal, emphasized that this is only a first look. But it appears to reflect what the city and the airlines that serve KCI wanted when they negotiated an agreement two years ago on the design and financing of the project.

The H-shaped structure designed by SOM Architects, part of Edgemoor’s team, has two concourses with 35 gates able to handle the coming generation of large passenger jets. Passenger arrivals and departures are on separate levels, curbside service for both.

More plentiful parking is nearby. Both the pre-security spaces and gate areas are spacious and bathed in natural light. Gone are the multiple queues to go through TSA checkpoints. They would be replaced by one 12-lane set up.

There’s more and better food. The walks to gates will be longer, but there will also be people-movers.

“I think the design is stunning,” said Councilman Kevin McManus. “It says a lot just having the pictures in front of us.”

Edgemoor’s managing partner, Geoffrey Stricker, said the public will have an opportunity to give the company feedback. In November and December, he said, firm will hold meetings in each council district to solicit comment.

The images unveiled Thursday come as an answer to initial criticism of Edgemoor’s proposal, which didn’t include images of what the airport terminal would look like when a majority of the city council picked the company for the project. The architect, SOM Architects, is a well-regarded firm in the industry.

More Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Pause
Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 4:50

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal 0:45

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:38

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost

Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance 0:50

Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance

Rookies Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson showing us NFL is 'young man's game,' as Derrick Johnson says 2:12

Rookies Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson showing us NFL is "young man's game," as Derrick Johnson says

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 0:32

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

  • Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

    Architects from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill fill in the details about the newly released renderings of a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. They, along with a representative of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, updated the Kansas City Council.

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Architects from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill fill in the details about the newly released renderings of a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. They, along with a representative of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, updated the Kansas City Council.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Edgemoor did encounter some bumpy air under questioning by council members. Some pressed managing partner Stricker for evidence that the company is making good on its commitment to meeting goals for hiring of local firms, especially those owned by minorities and women. He said the company was still interviewing potential subcontractors but had yet to make any hires.

“If you can’t agree to some of those things it’s going to be extremely difficult for me to think about moving forward with you as the developer.” said Councilman Lee Barnes, who opposed Edgemoor’s selection last month.

“You’re in the show-me state,” said Councilman Scott Taylor. “I’d like to see more concrete results than just meetings.”

Stricker also appeared to hedge on the company’s agreement to pursue “debt only” financing to build the terminal. The proposal to finance the terminal entirely with borrowed money was a major selling point for the city’s selection committee. Edgemoor and some city leaders believe it will cost less to borrow money than to repay private equity investors.

Stricker said that debt-only was “still on the table,” but added that there were “some issues we need to explore” with the Federal Aviation Administration involving community benefits the developer would provide. He did not elaborate. After the hearing, Stricker seemed to walk back the issue.

“If the city wants a debt-only solution were comfortable implementing it,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

View More Video