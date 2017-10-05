Kansas Republicans with ‘A’ grades from NRA back restrictions on gun ‘bump stocks’

U.S. Reps. Kevin Yoder and Lynn Jenkins on Thursday came out in support of restricting devices that modify semi-automatic weapons in the wake of the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.
Yoder, an Overland Park Republican, announced his support for regulating bump stocks, devices that enable a rifle to fire faster, after a gunman used modified semi-automatic rifles to kill 58 people in Las Sunday in Las Vegas. Almost 500 were injured.
“As the details of the shooting in Las Vegas have become clearer, it’s evident that action must be taken with regard to devices that modify semi-automatic weapons like bump stocks,” Yoder said in a statement.
“Right now we have strict regulations on automatic weapons, but these devices allow an individual to easily convert legal firearms into an automatic weapon. That should not be the case, and that’s why I will support measures to regulate or ban these types of devices,” he said.
Several other Republicans have also expressed openness to regulating or banning the devices in the wake of the shooting, creating the possibility of a rare bipartisan push for a new gun regulation.
Shortly after Yoder announced his support, fellow Kansas Republican Jenkins said in a statement that she also wants to restrict the devices.
“While I’m a strong supporter of our Second Amendment, when you can modify a legal semi-automatic rifle and make it function like an illegal fully automatic rifle — something isn’t right,” she said. “I believe we should close the regulatory loophole that allows bump stocks and other devices like it.”
Yoder’s support for restricting the devices is significant both because of Kansas’ status as one of the states with the loosest gun laws in the country and the congressman’s history of support from the National Rifle Association.
Yoder received $4,000 from the NRA in 2016, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. He has received more than $16,000 since the start of his congressional career. Jenkins received $2,000 from the NRA in 2016. Both hold A ratings from the organization and were endorsed by the NRA in the last election.
The NRA’s national office did not immediately comment on bump stocks, but its Kansas affiliate blasted the move to restrict the gun accessories.
“Accessory bans won’t save a single life. Criminals will always find ways to commit violence. Prohibiting law-abiding gun owners from owning a piece of plastic won’t stop violent criminals,” Moriah Day, the executive director of the Kansas State Rifle Association, said in an email.
“I find it absolutely despicable that the anti-gun lobby wants to place the responsibility for this violence on an inanimate object rather than the killer,” Day added.
Jenkins is not seeking re-election in 2018.
Yoder, on the other hand, will face a tough re-election fight next year in a district that Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has already launched campaign ads against Yoder in what could be one of the most competitive House races in the country.
He also comes from a congressional district that has seen high-profile incidents of gun violence in recent years, including the 2014 shootings at two Jewish sites in Overland Park and the shooting this year at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, where a gunman fatally shot an engineer from India.
Freshman Rep. Roger Marshall, who represents western Kansas, said in an email that he believes current law already gives the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives the authority needed to regulate bump stocks.
Contributing: Lindsay Wise of the McClatchy Washington Bureau
