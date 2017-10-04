Are Royals headed to downtown KC? City starts talks, studies four sites

More Videos 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Pause 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:39 KCI's terrazzo floor was covered in a lot of (fake) blood 1:24 Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 8:09 Facebook Live with Terez Paylor and Chiefs WR Albert Wilson 1:07 Panthers' Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 2:09 Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst 2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium The city of Kansas City is funding a study of at least four potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, according to documents obtained by The Star. The city of Kansas City is funding a study of at least four potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, according to documents obtained by The Star. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

The city of Kansas City is funding a study of at least four potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Kansas City Royals, according to documents obtained by The Star. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star