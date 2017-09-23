Greitens implicates protester in tweet, but he called out the wrong guy, report says

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens called out a St. Louis protester in a tweet last week following the verdict in the Jason Stockley case.
But the man shown in the attached video, Jeffrey Blackman, wasn’t guilty of the crime Greitens implicated him for, according to the Riverfront Times.
Saturday, some criminals broke windows & thought they'd get away. They were wrong. Officers caught ‘em, cuffed ‘em, and threw ‘em in jail. pic.twitter.com/DwBwkApPUl— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) September 17, 2017
The man being carried away by officers was identified by the Times as Jeffrey Blackman, a 21-year-old Washington University student.
Greitens’ tweet, which has been pinned to the top of his account, implies Blackman “broke windows.”
“Officers caught ‘em, cuffed ‘em, and threw ‘em in jail,” Greitens tweeted.
The only problem? Blackman wasn’t among those charged for breaking windows. He was, however, cited for failing to disperse and unlawful assembly, the Times wrote.
“The thing that really got to me about the post is that (Greitens is) just framing all the protesters as delinquent human beings,” Blackman said. “It was literally a false report about me being violent, and it kind of shamed me.”
Blackman was one of about 120 people forcibly arrested in downtown St. Louis in the aftermath of the not-guilty verdict in the Stockley case, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Stockley, an ex-officer of the city, had shot and killed a black man, Anthony Lamar Smith, moments after vowing to his partner “to kill this mother----er.”
Some of those arrested last weekend during protests were an undercover police officer, a Chicago photojournalist and an Air Force lieutenant, the Post-Dispatch reported.
St. Louis officers used a technique known as “kettling” to block exits and then move in on protesters to make arrests. That same night, officers were heard chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets.”
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
