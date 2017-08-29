KC may replace businesses with park in Indian Creek flood zone

More Videos 0:28 Protester talks about Trump visit to Springfield Pause 1:17 Maria Kennedy: 'I think what makes the discipline of history so powerful is the hope that comes with it' 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 0:30 Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 1:30 Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting 1:26 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:16 President Trump slams Sen. Claire McCaskill during Springfield visit 1:44 Company perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work' 9:53 Chiefs trade lands during Terez Paylor's Facebook Live. Hear his instant analysis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Storm water cleanup continues at 103rd and Wornall Road businesses After flood waters from Indian Creek raged out of control July 29, 2017, a few business owners were cleaning up and salvaging what they could at the 103 Square Shopping Center, 400-520 W 103rd St., in Kansas City. Coach's Bar & Grill, scene of a dramatic water rescue, was boarded up and empty, while at the nearby UPS Store, owners Ayusha and Asha Panta salvaged mail, computer hard drives and anything items that contained customers' personal information or mail. After flood waters from Indian Creek raged out of control July 29, 2017, a few business owners were cleaning up and salvaging what they could at the 103 Square Shopping Center, 400-520 W 103rd St., in Kansas City. Coach's Bar & Grill, scene of a dramatic water rescue, was boarded up and empty, while at the nearby UPS Store, owners Ayusha and Asha Panta salvaged mail, computer hard drives and anything items that contained customers' personal information or mail. Tammy Ljungblad, Shane Keyser and Rick Montgomery The Kansas City Star

