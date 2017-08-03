Coach’s grieving owner tells employees of flood-ravaged sports bar to find other jobs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:15 Coach's was more than just a bar, it was Mike Darby's legacy Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:50 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives-updated Aug. 1 1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 2:24 Lara Trump hosts the president's new 'REAL news' show 1:09 One low-wage worker tells why the local wage floor is too low 3:49 Meet Rick Smith, KC's new police chief 2:09 Police investigate shooting death of woman at 37th and Woodland 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 1:37 To the rescue of tiny houses for vets Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email As workers gutted the inside of the flood damaged Coach's Bar and Grill on Wednesday, Brian Darby spoke about his employees, the south Kansas City community and keeping his father's legacy alive. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

As workers gutted the inside of the flood damaged Coach's Bar and Grill on Wednesday, Brian Darby spoke about his employees, the south Kansas City community and keeping his father's legacy alive. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star