Trump in the White House: A ‘real dump’ and a ‘real news’ show — starring Lara Trump

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Lara Trump hosts the president's new 'REAL news' show Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 0:31 Video ad for Moonstock 2017, featuring Ozzy Osbourne 1:32 Rocks and debris still clog some parts of Indian Creek Trail 1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 2:09 Police investigate shooting death of woman at 37th and Woodland 0:27 Ned Yost on Lorenzo Cain: 'His legs are a little beat-up' 1:20 KU second-half highlights from Game 1 in Rome 0:30 See why hiker exclaimed, 'That's a big snake!' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Donald Trump launched his own "real news" show on his personal Facebook page, which has nearly 23 million likes. Lara Trump, wife of first son Eric Trump, delivered the show's message. Donald J. Trump / Facebook

Donald Trump launched his own "real news" show on his personal Facebook page, which has nearly 23 million likes. Lara Trump, wife of first son Eric Trump, delivered the show's message. Donald J. Trump / Facebook