Trump in the White House: A ‘real dump’ and a ‘real news’ show — starring Lara Trump

We already know what he thinks of the mainstream media – “fake news.” Lame. Sad.
But do we now add 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to things President Donald Trump holds in low regard?
According to Sports Illustrated, Trump told some of his golfing buddies that the White House is ‘a real dump.’
That sound you hear is Jacqueline Kennedy – who famously redecorated the home and then led a tour on TV – spinning in her grave.
The White House is a what?
In a story about Trump and his relationship with golf, Adam Shipnuck for Sports Illustrated discussed the president’s frequent weekend visits to his golf clubs.
“Donald Trump’s private clubs are where he feels most comfortable,” Shipnuck wrote in the story, posted Tuesday on Golf.com.
Sports Illustrated interviewed numerous people who have golfed with the president over the years and noted that during the campaign, “Bedminster (N.J.) morphed into a kind of permanent campaign rally site. Trump posters and bumper stickers were plastered across the property, and an anti-Hillary shrine was built in a bar in the men’s locker room.”
Chatting with some club members before a recent round of golf, Trump explained his frequent post-presidency appearances there by saying, “that White House is a real dump,’” Shipnuck reported.
A White House spokesperson denied that happened, Sports Illustrated noted. Some supporters suggested the president was joking, pointing out an interview he gave to The New York Times in January in which he called the White House a “beautiful residence, it’s very elegant.”
But the more recent dig offended many people, including former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who lived in the White House for eight years.
“Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day,” she tweeted Tuesday.
Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017
Members of the public didn’t take kindly, either, to the president’s reported slight of “The People’s House.”
The #WhiteHouse belongs to the American people, @realDonaldTrump you are a guest.— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) August 2, 2017
Show some respect. https://t.co/Lmyzk65ZWw #Mannersmatter
KING Trump told golf club members that the White House is 'a real dump' https://t.co/LWbO9FrVUe#Resist #Resistance #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/8FJDcTpULF— McSpocky™ (@mcspocky) August 2, 2017
John Adams: Heaven bestow the best of blessing on this house and all who shall hereafter inhabit it.— Stephen A. Rhodes (@StephenARhodes) August 2, 2017
Trump: That White House is a real dump. pic.twitter.com/Gkzy6KGHfH
"That White House is a real dump"— Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) August 1, 2017
Donald Trump, inspirational patriot.
The news, by Trump
In case you missed it, over the weekend Trump launched his own “real news” show on his personal Facebook page, which has nearly 23 million likes.
Sitting in front of a blue backdrop emblazoned with white stars, the name “Trump” and the Trump/Pence “Make America Great!” campaign logo, the “real news” of the president’s week was delivered by Lara Trump, wife of first son Eric Trump.
“I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there,” Lara says by way of introduction. “We wanted to give you a glimpse into his week.”
First, let’s talk about the president’s salary, she said, noting that Trump donated his first-quarter salary to the U.S. parks department and his second-quarter presidential earnings to the Department of Education.
“Again, this is a president who is putting America before himself. I am so proud of that,” said Lara.
Many media outlets had already reported that news and the ceremonial gifting-of-the-money to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was shown on live TV because it happened during a daily White House press briefing.
Lara went on to report the country’s unemployment rate, the plans of Taiwanese electronics supplier Foxconn to build a factory in Wisconsin – reported extensively by the mainstream media – and the president honoring the first responders to the shooting of congressmen in Alexandria, Va., a ceremony also covered by national and local media.
“Thanks for joining us everybody, and that is the real news,” Lara said in signing off.
Noted AOL.com: “Rumors have swirled for years around the possibility that Trump may jump into the cable news network game, but who would have guessed that his first step would be on Facebook while he’s president of the United States?”
