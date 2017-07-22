Behind ‘repeal and replace’ debate, a question: Is health care a fundamental right?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Is health care a fundamental right? Pause 2:23 A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments 1:56 'Moran came out in a positive and then hit us in the jaw with a negative' 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 2:54 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol 1:33 Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Gary Sallee, 65, a resident of Oak Grove, has a good quality of life, dabbles in wood burning artwork and finds contentment as a gardener. An automobile accident 30 years ago left Sallee a quadriplegic. Now, Sallee argues that taxpayers are better off helping to provide him in-home care — a publicly funded service at risk of deep cutbacks in Missouri — instead of paying much more for Sallee to live 24/7 in a nursing home. Seven days a week, personal care attendants assist Sallee with daily living and essential tasks so he may remain in his home. Story by Rick Montgomery. Video by Tammy Ljungblad. Tammy Ljungblad and Rick Montgomery The Kansas City Star

