‘25 guns on the floor of the House’ — Kansas lawmaker’s tweet criticized and defended

More Videos 0:28 Protester talks about Trump visit to Springfield Pause 1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 0:23 Justin Houston's approach to Tom Brady: Hit him 0:45 Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 1:28 Two Kansas sisters join loving forces to bring a baby into the world 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 2:07 Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes 1:30 Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting 1:16 KC gas prices spike following Hurricane Harvey 0:22 Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'Yeah, I'm ready' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas lawmaker's tweet: ’25 guns on the floor of the House’ A Wichita lawmaker’s tweet that suggested numerous guns were on the House floor during a debate over concealed weapons Thursday has prompted a call for a rebuke from legislative leadership. The tweet, which came as the Legislature passed a bill to allow public hospitals to continue prohibiting concealed weapons, also drew attention to the number of lawmakers who have guns in the Statehouse. A Wichita lawmaker’s tweet that suggested numerous guns were on the House floor during a debate over concealed weapons Thursday has prompted a call for a rebuke from legislative leadership. The tweet, which came as the Legislature passed a bill to allow public hospitals to continue prohibiting concealed weapons, also drew attention to the number of lawmakers who have guns in the Statehouse. Monty Davis and Hunter Woodall The Kansas City Star

A Wichita lawmaker’s tweet that suggested numerous guns were on the House floor during a debate over concealed weapons Thursday has prompted a call for a rebuke from legislative leadership. The tweet, which came as the Legislature passed a bill to allow public hospitals to continue prohibiting concealed weapons, also drew attention to the number of lawmakers who have guns in the Statehouse. Monty Davis and Hunter Woodall The Kansas City Star