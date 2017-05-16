Sen. Blunt criticizes Trump’s decision to share intelligence with Russian officials

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a fiercely loyal Republican and consistent defender of President Donald Trump, on Tuesday abruptly broke with the White House and issued a sharply critical assessment of the president’s reported act of sharing intelligence with Russian officials.
The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump revealed classified information at a meeting last week with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister, potentially jeopardizing the source of the intelligence, which came from an ally.
The White House initially denied the report, but Trump appeared to confirm its veracity in a series of tweets Tuesday morning, saying that he wants “Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”
As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017
Blunt, a Missouri Republican who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee and on the Senate GOP leadership team, issued a statement Tuesday that criticized the president’s actions without naming him directly.
“One of the lessons I’ve learned as a member of both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees is that sharing closely held information may provide a way for our adversaries to figure out how we got that information,” Blunt said. “One of the key principles of protecting sources and methods is to never share the information you get from those sources.”
Blunt won re-election narrowly in November in a state that Trump carried by double digits and has voted with the president 100 percent of the time since January, according to a vote tracker from the website FiveThirtyEight.
The statement marks a shift in tone from Blunt’s enthusiastic support for Trump’s decision last week to fire FBI Director James Comey amid an ongoing investigation into links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.
“Many, including myself, have questioned his (Comey’s) actions more than once over the past year. I believe new leadership at the FBI will restore confidence in the organization and among the people who do the hard work to carry out its mission,” Blunt said at the time.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, also raised concerns about the president’s actions and their potential impact to relationships with allies in a statement Tuesday afternoon
“President Trump’s disclosure of sensitive information to the Russians regarding Syria is certain to raise questions from our friends and allies whose partnership is critical in order to protect American lives. While the President of the United States has the authority to declassify intelligence as he sees fit, these actions damage and distract from the important work the American people have entrusted their leaders to accomplish,” Moran said. “The president and his administration must protect our national security by making certain sensitive information does not fall into the wrong hands.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican and former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, urged caution Tuesday when asked about Trump’s reported disclosure of intelligence to the Russian officials.
“The facts are not all in regarding President Trump’s conversations with the Russian ambassador,” Roberts said in a statement. “To continue to discuss these serious allegations without direct knowledge of the facts at hand may risk intelligence sources and methods.”
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat who has repeatedly called for a special prosecutor into possible links between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign, said that lawmakers need more information on what was said during the conversation, which she warned could have endangered U.S. troops.
“Getting intelligence on the activities of the Islamic State is essential to our national security and to the safety of Missouri’s families. And jeopardizing our allies and sources who are assisting us in this war against these terrorists is a grave error,” McCaskill said in a statement. “A casual communication which could undermine our safety and our troops on the front line is not acceptable, so I agree with my Republican colleagues that we need to know exactly what was said.”
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat and vocal critic of Trump, called for a congressional briefing on what information the president provided to Russia.
“This report that President Trump may have provided highly classified information to senior Russian officials is beyond disturbing. Congress must immediately be briefed on what, if anything, was provided to Russian senior officials, and whether it could impact the national security interest of the United States,” Cleaver said. “… It’s past time for an independent commission.”
