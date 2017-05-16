Sen. Blunt criticizes Trump’s decision to share intelligence with Russian officials

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Opponents decry EPA cuts in Kansas City Pause 1:20 Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task 0:59 Gun violence on the rise 2:36 Sprint's 'Magic Box' improves signal at City Hall 1:15 'Will & Grace' is back this fall 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 3:01 What is happening underneath Oak Street? 2:27 Community remembers Precious Doe on what would have been her 20th birthday 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 0:28 Alleged intruder fatally shot in Kansas City Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

