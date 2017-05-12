Kobach’s office shares documents from Trump meeting with ACLU — marked confidential

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Protesters demand special prosecutor outside Blunt's office Pause 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported voter fraud claims 1:13 Witness describes killing of Clint's Comics owner James Cavanaugh 1:55 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives 2:31 NASCAR Cup "haulers" move into Kansas Speedway's garage 2:06 Police captain on shooting death of toddler: 'I don't know why that's occurring in our community' 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

President Donald Trump will appoint Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster. Bryan Lowry and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star