Health care vote splits Kansas City, the nation

Just before the vote by the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. on enacting changes to the existing Affordable Care Act, about 60 protesters picketed in front of Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder's Overland Park office. Yoder voted yes on the changed bill, by a 217-213-1 vote. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star