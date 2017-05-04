Rep. Kevin Yoder breaks indecision, helps pass Obamacare repeal in U.S. House

Lawmakers from the Kansas City region helped carry a GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act to narrow passage Thursday in the U.S. House.
The bill, which passed on a party-line vote of 217 to 213, would eliminate the ACA’s individual mandate, loosen regulations on insurance companies and make major changes to Medicaid. The Affordable Health Care for America Act will now head to the U.S. Senate, where it is expected to face an uphill battle.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, an Overland Park Republican, was one of the only House members who went into Thursday’s vote without saying publicly whether he would support the bill.
In the end, Yoder voted yes.
“We are seeing the dangerous collapse of Obamacare play out across the country,” Yoder said in a statement released minutes after the floor vote.
“Rather than forcing Americans to buy plans they don’t want or can’t afford, regulating insurance providers out of the market altogether, or leaving people with no options to choose from, the AHCA makes the necessary changes to repair our health care system that’s collapsing before our eyes. For these reasons, today I voted yes.”
He was joined by the three other members of the Kansas delegation and by every Missouri Republican in the House, including U.S. Reps. Sam Graves and Vicky Hartzler, who represent portions of the Kansas City suburbs.
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, voted against the bill, calling it poorly conceived in a statement and warning that it would raise costs for people with pre-existing conditions.
Ginny Krystel, a 62-year-old Leawood resident, said earlier Thursday in an interview that she made dozens of calls to Yoder’s office urging him to vote against the bill. Each time she was told by Yoder’s staff that the congressman had not made up his mind.
“I have written Yoder. I have called Yoder. I have gone to his office here in Overland Park,” Krystel said. “Let me put it this way: If Kevin Yoder is surprised that Ginny Krystel or many other people don’t want Trumpcare to pass, then I’m afraid he’s been asleep.”
Krystel, a breast cancer survivor, had difficulty obtaining insurance after leaving her job at Sprint in 2001. She was able to get coverage through a high-risk pool for $1,200 a month. The passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 reduced that monthly premium to $250 a month, she said.
“So for me, Obamacare was and is the greatest thing,” Krystel said. She said that she’s worried premiums for people with pre-existing conditions will skyrocket under the GOP plan and she’ll no longer be able to afford her monthly payments.
A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling, a Democratic-leaning firm, found that as of last week, 59 percent of voters in Yoder’s district opposed the bill and only 21 percent supported it.
The progressive group Indivisible Kansas City organized a protest outside Yoder’s Overland Park office while the vote took place, and many of his constituents shared their opposition on social media.
Clay Barker, the executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, said that Yoder had faced pressure on the bill from both opponents and supporters.
He said that the bill’s passage was important to Republicans because it will be seen as a sign that the GOP-controlled Congress can move the party’s agenda forward with a Republican president in the White House.
“It’s more of a psychological issue, not so much the particular policies in the bill, but they want to see Congress pass something,” Barker said. “It’s important to a lot of Republicans just to show momentum.”
Yoder won re-election in November by double digits, but his district is one that national Democrats plan to target in 2018 after Democrat Hillary Clinton won it in the presidential race. Yoder has also been rumored as a possible candidate for Kansas governor that year.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a statement attacking Yoder shortly after the vote, saying that the congressman “just voted to increase your health insurance premiums and deductibles, toss 24 million Americans off of their insurance, and to slap you with an age tax if you’re age 50 to 64.”
The National Republican Congressional Committee, on the other hand, released a statement thanking Yoder “for keeping his promise to protect families in his district from Obamacare’s crushing effects.”
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
