Congress rejects Trump’s proposed cuts to medical research, advances funding increase

President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy