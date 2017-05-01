Congress rejects Trump’s proposed cuts to medical research, advances funding increase

Congressional negotiators have rejected President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to medical research funding and are instead moving forward with a plan that would provide a $2 billion increase.
U.S. House and Senate negotiators on Monday released a more than $1 trillion omnibus budget bill that will fund the federal government through the end of September. The bill will have to be approved by both chambers of Congress by the end of Friday, when a continuing resolution to fund the federal government expires.
The bipartisan plan would provide $34 billion to the National Institutes of Health, a 6.3 percent increase from the previous year.
Trump had proposed a $1.2 billion cut to NIH as part of a package of budget cuts that were intended to pay for the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Those cuts and funding for the wall have been dropped from the omnibus bill.
That’s good news for the University of Kansas Cancer Center and other research facilities that rely on the NIH for grant funding, but Roy Jensen, the center’s director, isn’t ready to celebrate yet. He noted that Trump has proposed a cut of $5.8 billion for the following year.
“I think it lets us rest easy for a little bit here, but this is one battle in a much larger conflict,” said Jensen, who will travel to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with lawmakers on the 2018 federal budget.
The center, which has clinical facilities in both Kansas and Missouri, receives about $40 million in NIH funding annually. That goes to a broad range of projects, including research into new treatments for bladder cancer, which Jensen touted.
Trump’s proposed cut to NIH funding faced pushback from Republican lawmakers on both sides of the state line.
“Funding for the National Institutes of Health is absolutely essential to investing in the next generation of Americans,” U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, said in a statement after the proposed increase was announced.
“The priority we place on NIH research now has the capacity to save millions of lives long into the future,” Moran said. “This $2 billion increase assists our nation’s top researchers in finding ground-breaking discoveries, including new treatments and cures for diseases, which makes our health care system more effective and efficient while also lowering overall healthcare costs.”
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican who chairs the budget subcommittee that deals with health funding, said in a statement that the funding “provided in this bill reflects the priorities of the American people, and puts us on track to maintain a robust, sustained federal commitment to medical research.”
He said that investing in NIH research will save lives and lead to medical advancement that will help grow the economy.
“I urge my colleagues to support this bipartisan bill, and I’ll continue working to ensure NIH has the resources it needs to give hope to more families battling cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and other chronic diseases,” Blunt said.
Jensen pointed to Blunt, Moran and U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, an Overland Park Republican, as key players in helping prevent the proposed cut and secure the funding increase.
“Without their support this would never have gone anywhere,” he said.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Comments