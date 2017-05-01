Kansas revenue slightly beats April estimates, but the tax debate still awaits

Lawmakers are still unsure of what kind of tax plan they will be able to pass this session, but new revenue numbers released Monday gave them a bit of good news as they prep for the debate.
The Kansas Department of Revenue said Monday that tax collections for the month of April came in almost $1.8 million above estimates.
Individual income taxes came in $3.3 million above estimates, according to the state, while retail sales tax and cigarette tax collections fell behind estimates by around $1 million each.
The new numbers were part of the first new monthly report since state officials released a slightly more optimistic revenue forecast in April.
The state had struggled to routinely meet revenue estimates during Gov. Sam Brownback’s second term in office.
Lawmakers are likely to debate a new tax plan soon to raise more revenue as they face projected budget shortfalls of almost $900 million over the next two fiscal years.
The Kansas Legislature agreed last month to take money from a long term investment fund to help plug a roughly $290 million budget gap for the current fiscal year.
Brownback, who has resisted income tax increases that would fundamentally roll back his 2012 tax cuts, said Monday that he hopes lawmakers consider his proposals.
He said during a brief interview Monday that he’s offered three different routes to lawmakers.
“I’m hopeful one is something that can move forward,” Brownback said. “It seems like the economy is starting to kick some steam up, and that’s showing in some of the tax receipts.”
Tax proposals publicly backed by Brownback have already failed twice in the Kansas Senate so far this session.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
