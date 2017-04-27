Brownback wants $24 million to keep guns out of state psychiatric hospitals

Gov. Sam Brownback wants more than $24 million over the next two years to keep guns out of state hospitals, frustrating lawmakers who question how the security measures are supposed to be in place by a July 1 deadline under current law.
Lawmakers and Brownback have the power to change the law — and avoid spending millions — but attempts to amend it have faltered.
A 2013 state law allows concealed weapons at public hospitals and college campuses beginning July 1. That includes the state’s psychiatric hospitals in Larned and Osawatomie.
Guns may be kept out if buildings provide “adequate security measures” such as metal detectors and armed guards. Storage for weapons may also be provided.
In a budget request released Thursday, Brownback asks for $12.5 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, and $11.7 million in the year after, to meet the security requirements.
The request includes $810,000 in one-time costs for metal detectors. About 180 full-time armed guard positions would be needed, amounting to $11.7 million in annual costs.
The budget request doesn’t include the University of Kansas Hospital. The hospital will have to allow guns on campus beginning July 1 unless it pays for security measures.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, said he favors an exemption for the KU hospital because it competes with private hospitals and needs similar regulations to stay competitive.
Lawmakers voiced frustration with the Brownback administration over the request during a joint meeting of the House and Senate budget committees. They appeared skeptical the metal detectors could be put in place and guards trained by July 1.
“I think it was pretty apparent there has been no planning and no real effort to get prepared for July 1. There’s no training program in place,” said Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, a Kansas City, Kan., Democrat.
The budget request doesn’t include any money in the current fiscal year for training.
“If we’re going to train existing personnel who are not authorized to carry now, they’re going to have to get into training. We’re going to have to pay for that before the fiscal year is up,” said Sen. Vicki Schmidt, a Topeka Republican.
Attempts to change the gun law have so far not advanced through the legislative process. The Kansas State Rifle Association has opposed exempting hospitals from the current law.
Under questioning from lawmakers, the governor’s policy director, Brandon Smith, appeared to indicate the governor is not seeking a change in the law.
“The governor is not lobbying for a particular change at this point,” Smith said.
The Legislature as a whole supports exempting hospitals from allowing concealed weapons, Denning said.
“Give them an exemption, let the signs stay up and have that feeling that there are no guns on mental health campuses,” he said.
Multiple bills could conceivably be used to pass an exemption. But if one passes the Legislature, it is unclear whether Brownback will sign it.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
