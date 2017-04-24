One more week to apply to purchase a Kansas City Land Bank home for $999

The Kansas City Land Bank is wrapping up its special sale of about 50 urban core homes, dubbed #HeartofKC.
Applications are due by the end of the day on May 1 for homes being offered for sale for $999. Potential buyers are advised that the homes require many thousands of dollars in renovations.
Land Bank Executive Director Ted Anderson told the Land Bank board of directors on Monday that the agency has received more than 33 applications so far.
“We’ve gotten strong applications,” Anderson said, noting that some of the applicants were competing for the same property, but most of the offered properties had one applicant so far.
Interested buyers can find the application online at kcmolandbank.org, which also lists the entire inventory of homes.
Staff advises that applications should be turned in personally to the Land Bank office at 4900 Swope Parkway, along with a check for the application fee. That way, the office can verify that applications are complete and that the fee is properly paid. Information is also available by calling 816-513-9020.
Once the application deadline passes, the Land Bank will review the applicants’ qualifications and ability to complete the work.
Buyers would have 120 days to address significant code issues and one year to complete the rehabilitation process.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
