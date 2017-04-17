Federal judge orders Kobach to share documents from his meeting with Trump

A federal magistrate judge has ordered Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to disclose documents he shared with President Donald Trump in a meeting before his inauguration.

Kobach, who served on Trump’s transition team, was photographed in November holding a stack of papers labeled as a strategic plan for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The photograph revealed that the documents included a reference to voter rolls. The American Civil Liberties Union sought their disclosure as part of an ongoing lawsuit against a Kansas law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, when they register to vote. The ACLU argued that if Kobach lobbied Trump on changes to the National Voter Registration Act, then the documents may contain material relevant to the case.

Judge James O’Hara in Kansas City, Kan., ordered Kobach to share the documents Monday after performing a private review earlier in the month.

The judge will allow Kobach to redact the documents but wholly rejected the Kansas official’s argument that the papers were protected by Trump’s executive privilege.

O’Hara said that “even adopting defendant’s view that the executive privilege may be asserted by a president over communications made before he takes office, defendant doesn’t address the fact that now-President Trump conspicuously has not asserted the privilege over the photographed document.”

O’Hara noted that Kobach is not a member of the executive branch able “to assert the privilege himself.”

Dale Ho, the executive director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said in an e-mail that the judge’s order, which found that Kobach “has engaged in ‘word-play meant to present a materially inaccurate picture of the documents,’ speaks for itself.”

The judge’s order also requires Kobach to provide the ACLU with a copy of draft amendment to the NVRA, which he had crafted and shared with his staff. Kobach had claimed that document was protected by attorney-client privilege, an argument the judge rejected.

“The Court suggested that Secretary Kobach violated his "duty of candor" and his "duty not to assert frivolous arguments," which should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed his exaggerations about a supposed epidemic of non-citizen voting,” Ho continued.

Kobach’s office did not immediately comment on the ruling.