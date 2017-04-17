What Trump did with a kid’s hat at the Easter Egg Roll made people scratch their heads

And you thought North Korea would be the next international incident for the president.
At the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, a kid standing at a rope line asked the president to sign one of those red Make America Great Again hats.
Trump took the hat, signed it and threw it into the air.
“No!” someone in the crowd yelled out. It sounded like the kid.
Politico posted the moment on Twitter.
A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H— POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017
Politico’s clip didn’t show whether the kid caught the hat, giving Twitter the chance to unleash the hashtag #Hatgate and analyze the video like the “Zapruder film,” one user sighed.
Was Trump trying to throw it back to the kid? Why did he throw it in the air? Why didn’t he just hand it back?
Why are we walking about this?
@jtylerconway @Poohbearah Sure. I think most people's reactions were less "How dare he!?" and more "What are you even doing, man?"— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2017
@AndyRichter After Trump realized he committed #hatgate he paid off the kids mortgage on his house.— Donald Knight (@TheDonaldKnight) April 17, 2017
@ParkerMolloy @Poohbearah that's part of what made it funny to me. was A) dickish/funny and B) incompetent/funny and C) ultimately harmless.— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 17, 2017
@politico Looks like he literally forgot it was that kid's hat. Like he's that dumb, that self-absorbed, or that memory-impaired. Or all three.— Kate Tuttle (@katekilla) April 17, 2017
@politico lol ya'll can pretend to be mad about this if ya'll want but this is funny as hell.— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 17, 2017
The debate began to die down after Micah Grimes, social editor for NBC Nightly News, posted video of the moment from a different angle that showed that the kid managed to reach out and catch the hat as it flew through the air.
@politico Appears, in another angle, that he threw it back to the teen who handed it to him. https://t.co/LdEGQR7gvq— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) April 17, 2017
@politico A boy grabbed the hat afterwards and ran with it. Later he walked slowly across the White House lawn, twirling the hat on his finger.— Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) April 17, 2017
@MicahGrimes @politico Glad we got to the bottom of Hatgate— Spacewhale Spiff (@SpacewhaleSpiff) April 17, 2017
Now back to your regularly scheduled crises.
