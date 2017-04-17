Government & Politics

April 17, 2017 3:44 PM

What Trump did with a kid’s hat at the Easter Egg Roll made people scratch their heads

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

And you thought North Korea would be the next international incident for the president.

At the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, a kid standing at a rope line asked the president to sign one of those red Make America Great Again hats.

Trump took the hat, signed it and threw it into the air.

“No!” someone in the crowd yelled out. It sounded like the kid.

Politico posted the moment on Twitter.

Politico’s clip didn’t show whether the kid caught the hat, giving Twitter the chance to unleash the hashtag #Hatgate and analyze the video like the “Zapruder film,” one user sighed.

Was Trump trying to throw it back to the kid? Why did he throw it in the air? Why didn’t he just hand it back?

Why are we walking about this?

The debate began to die down after Micah Grimes, social editor for NBC Nightly News, posted video of the moment from a different angle that showed that the kid managed to reach out and catch the hat as it flew through the air.

Now back to your regularly scheduled crises.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
McCaskill says she wants to listen to Trump voters 2:23

McCaskill says she wants to listen to Trump voters

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos