McCaskill says many Missourians feel ‘forgotten,’ voted for Trump out of pain

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill warned Thursday at a town hall at Park University that Democrats cannot dismiss the justifiable anger of President Donald Trump’s voters.

“I found November’s election humbling,” McCaskill said. “And I’ve told my colleagues in Washington who are from very blue places when I hear them talk with disrespect toward Trump voters, I tell them to stop. Stop! The people who voted for Donald Trump in my state, they feel pain. They wanted a disruptor.”

McCaskill, a Democrat running for re-election next year in a state that Trump won by double-digits, faced a friendly crowd on a college campus in the Kansas City suburbs, but she was acutely aware that in many other parts of Missouri, she’d receive a much cooler welcome.

“There are so many Missourians who take a shower after work who feel they’ve been forgotten, who feel like they’ve been left behind, who feel like everything that’s good in America is not really lining up with them,” McCaskill said. “And they’re frustrated and angry and mad. And I get it. I really get it now.”

McCaskill said that Democrats need to remind voters that they’re the ones fighting to increase the minimum wage and to protect Teamsters’ pensions from cuts — something that has been proposed to keep the retirement fund for truck drivers and other laborers solvent.

“We can bail out big guys on Wall Street, but we can’t bail out a pension fund for hard-working people who are giving it their all?” McCaskill asked.