Kansas City tries to get bike master planning back on track

Kansas City is trying to revamp its bike master plan after a scathing city audit last year said it was seriously flawed.
The audit last December said the city’s plan was little more than lines on a map that didn’t connect popular destinations.
So the city is seeking as much public feedback as possible for what it hopes will be a “much improved” Bike KC program.
The meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
▪ April 18 — Avila University’s Whitfield Conference Room, 11901 Wornall Rd.
▪ April 25 — Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.
▪ April 27 — Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St.
▪ May 6 — Foreign Language Academy, 114 E. Armour Blvd.
People can offer information to architects crafting a new road map for city cycling.
This is the first set of public meetings for the Bike KC update. The city also has an online survey and other information at kcmo.gov/planning/kc-bike-plan/.
Kansas City is leveraging $2.3 million in federal transportation funds with local capital improvement funds for several on-street bike facilities slated for construction this year and next year.
People with questions can also call Joseph Blankenship at 816-513-2878, and join the conversation via Twitter @KCMOPlanning; #KCBikePlan.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
