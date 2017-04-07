Ted Cruz to visit Wichita to stump for Republican in congressional race

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas plans to campaign with Republican candidate Ron Estes ahead of Tuesday’s special congressional election.
The former GOP presidential candidate will appear at an airport rally with Estes in Wichita on Monday afternoon, Cruz’s team told McClatchy.
That’s the day before voters head to the polls to decide between Estes, the state treasurer; Democrat James Thompson; and Libertarian Chris Rockhold to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo resigned to become CIA director in the Trump administration.
