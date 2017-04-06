Johnson County lawmaker introduces bill to protect internet privacy in Kansas

A Johnson County lawmaker introduced legislation Thursday that would prevent internet service providers from selling customers’ information without their consent three days after the federal government scrapped this protection at the national level.
President Donald Trump signed legislation Monday that repealed broadband privacy regulations, which were adopted under President Barack Obama, requiring internet service providers to obtain users’ permission before using their web browsing history, geolocation and other personal information to create targeted advertisements.
Rep. Stephanie Clayton, an Overland Park Republican, introduced a bill Thursday that would restore the regulation for Kansas at a meeting of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee. Clayton called restoring the protection for consumers a “moral imperative.”
“I would assume that any legislator that cares about the privacy of their constituents regardless of their party would be happy to support this,” said Clayton, who modeled the bill on legislation that is pending in Minnesota. “My real question is: Who wouldn’t?”
She added that she had no problem with internet providers using targeted ads based on personal data if they obtain permission from users first.
Clayton said that she was “completely shocked” when congressional Republicans overwhelmingly supported the bill last week, adding that privacy is an issue that should transcend party lines.
“Privacy is for everyone. And it shocks me that anyone would vote in a way that eliminates it,” Clayton said.
One exception was U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a fellow Overland Park Republican and the only member of the Kansas delegation to vote against the bill.
“I was pleased with my congressman for stepping up and opposing it. He did the right thing. He has a solid record in standing up for privacy,” Clayton said.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Comments