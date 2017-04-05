Judge grants injunction against Missouri abortion law

A federal judge has blocked a Missouri law requiring hospital admitting privileges for abortion providers while a suit against the law is litigated.
The injunction issued Tuesday by Judge Howard Sachs of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri also blocks a portion of the law requiring that abortion providers meet the same regulations as outpatient surgical centers.
“The (U.S.) Supreme Court invalidated both these aspects of regulation in Texas litigation last June,” Sachs wrote. “Missouri has not complied with that decision.”
Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri requested the injunction in December. The two groups were part of an effort to get admitting privileges and surgical center requirements ended in three states following the high court’s decision on the Texas case last summer.
The groups had said clinics in Columbia, Joplin and Springfield could begin offering first-trimester and medication-induced abortions if the injunction was granted.
The presidents of the two Missouri Planned Parenthood organizations, Laura McQuade and Mary Kogut, released a statement Wednesday saying they were “strongly encouraged” by the injunction ruling.
“Judge Sachs was clear in his memo that these laws are unconstitutional and only seek to block access to safe, legal abortion,” the statement said.
Patricia Skain, the president of Missouri Right to Life, was not immediately available to comment on the injunction.
The injunction ruling comes amid a week of debate in the Missouri legislature about two abortion-related bills: one restricting the donation of fetal tissue after an abortion and another wiping out local laws governing crisis pregnancy centers that promote alternatives to abortion.
Sachs’ injunction memo potentially sets up a showdown with Missouri lawmakers who are against abortion. Responding to concerns that invalidating the outpatient surgical portion of the bill might also invalidate other abortion requirements that fall outside the Texas ruling, Sachs said he was open to delaying the effective date of such a ruling for 60 to 90 days to give Missouri lawmakers time to carve out those requirements.
