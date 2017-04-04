Missouri budget, with extra money for K-12 schools, wins initial approval from House

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans