Effort to debate changes to campus concealed carry law fails in Kansas House

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure Pause

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

0:35 UMB cashing in on HSA trend, and health care bill could help

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis