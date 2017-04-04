Effort to debate changes to campus concealed carry law fails in Kansas House

Concealed firearms will still be allowed on college campuses starting this summer after an attempt to debate the law allowing the handguns was derailed in the Kansas House on Tuesday morning.
Under a 2013 law, public universities and state hospitals have to allow concealed handguns starting on July 1 of this year after a four-year exemption from the law expires.
Moderate Republicans and Democrats have made a flurry of attempts this session to permanently extend the exemption. But those efforts struggled to make it out of committee and have been unable to make it to the floor of either chamber for a vote.
That led the House’s leading Democrat to use a procedural move Tuesday to try to bring another unrelated gun bill to the House floor for debate.
House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, needed 63 votes to bring a bill dealing with out-of-state concealed carry permits to a discussion in the House. If that move had passed, lawmakers could have debated the campus carry law on the floor and changed it through amendments.
But the move to even debate the unrelated gun bill failed on a 44-81 vote, far short of what Ward needed to talk about the bill and start debate on the campus carry law.
The vote temporarily silenced a debate that has been simmering under the surface of the Legislature for much of the 2017 session.
Only a handful of moderate Republicans voted with Democrats to debate the gun bill, in a vote that appeared to mostly stick to party lines.
Because of the 2013 law that allowed handguns in most public buildings, universities and state hospitals like Larned and Osawatomie would only be able to legally keep the guns out of buildings if they installed security measures like armed guards and metal detectors. The law also affects the University of Kansas Health System.
Further changes to state gun laws in 2015 rid Kansas of requirements that people 21 and older needed a permit to carry concealed weapons in the state.
Some moderate lawmakers, teachers and students have attempted to keep the concealed carry law from taking effect by extending the four-year exemption indefinitely.
Both the Kansas State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association have opposed changes to the concealed carry law this session.
Despite some support in the Legislature for revisions, changes to the campus carry law seem unlikely to be welcomed by Gov. Sam Brownback.
The governor has repeatedly said, when asked about changes to the concealed carry law, that he’s a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights.
