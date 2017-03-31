Kansas catching up on access to opioid overdose meds

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots' Pause

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

3:25 ‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans

3:39 Ben McCollum and Northwest Missouri State brings championship trophy to Maryville

2:15 Frank Mason's father: "Can't describe how proud I am"