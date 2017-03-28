After five years, KanCare expansion advocates celebrate

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:13 What are some of the short-term solutions for Kansas City International airport?

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change