Gov. Greitens to meet with President Trump this weekend

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will meet with President Donald Trump this weekend.
Greitens’ office did not offer details on the meeting beyond that they would be discussing Missouri’s priorities and that the governor also would meet with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Several figures in Greitens’ orbit, including his senior adviser, Austin Chambers, and campaign consultant Nick Ayers, have ties to Perdue, the former governor of Georgia.
The meeting with Trump will take place in the wake of his high-profile legislative defeat Friday as congressional Republicans abandoned a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Comments