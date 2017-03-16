Survivors of Olathe bar shooting appear at Kansas Capitol with Gov. Brownback

Leading Kansas lawmakers on Thursday honored the memory of the man who was killed in last month’s Olathe shooting while also praising two others who were wounded that night at Austins Bar & Grill.
After signing a proclamation honoring the men and signifying Thursday as Indian American Appreciation Day, Gov. Sam Brownback denounced the shooting.
“Kansas will remain committed to standing with the Indian community,” Brownback said. “We will always reject acts of violence and harm. We reject hatred in all its forms.”
Adam W. Purinton of Olathe reportedly told two of the victims, both Indian nationals, to “get out of my country” shortly before the gunfire started.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed. Alok Madasani, his friend and colleague at Garmin, was wounded. A third man, Ian Grillot, suffered a gunshot wound in the hand and chest when he tried to stop the gunman.
Purinton has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.
“This is a deplorable act that happened,” Brownback said. “We will not let it define us as a people.”
Both Madasani and Grillot appeared at the Capitol on Thursday for three ceremonies with lawmakers.
During a brief speech, Madasani thanked people for the support and honored Kuchibhotla.
“It means a lot to all of us and we really appreciate it,” he said.
