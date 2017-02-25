Economy has left many Americans in ‘deep pain,’ Bernie Sanders tells Kansas Democrats

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, delivering the keynote speech for the state party’s annual convention Saturday night in Topeka, urged Kansas Democrats to confront economic hardships that many Americans face.
Sanders, who won the 2016 Kansas caucus by more than 35 percentage points, touted the support he received from young voters during his presidential campaign and said that he ended the campaign much more optimistic about the direction of the country than when he started it.
“Our vision, our progressive vision, is not only the future of the Democratic Party. It is the future of America,” Sanders told the crowd of 5,000 people that had gathered at Topeka High School for the event.
But the Vermont independent quickly shifted his focus to economic reality, an issue he contended that many politicians have been unwilling to tackle.
“We have to acknowledge that many, many people in this country have been left behind … that many, many people in this country are in deep pain and they are hurting. We cannot address those issues unless we address that reality,” Sanders said. “And it is a reality.”
People traveled from around the region and lined up in the cold for hours to hear Sanders speak. Many members of the left-leaning crowd went to the event as a way to be reinvigorated after their disappointment in the presidential election.
“This has kind of got me pumped up,” said Connie Niemeyer, a 50-year-old hairstylist and substitute teacher from Kansas City who volunteered for Sanders campaign in 2016. “He’s still fighting for us, so we still have to fight for him.”
Megan Ice, 36, said that she came to the event as a way to cope with her frustration with President Donald Trump.
“Bernie’s inspiring and I wanted to have some hope back because the news is terrible every day of what Trump is doing. … I feel like he’s trying to legislate hate,” said Ice, who manages a radio station in Arkansas City, Kan. “And I want Bernie to help invigorate me back in Kansas.”
Scott Mitchum, 64, traveled with his wife from central Kansas for the event. He said that he hoped the event’s attendees would be inspired to speak out against Trump’s policies when they return home.
“Talk your neighbors,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to say this is not right. We’ve got a nut case in the white house and supported by a bunch of nut cases and they’re not going to give up, so we can’t give up.”
“It should empower people. And if it doesn’t they wouldn’t be standing here in the cold,” he added.
State Sen. Tom Hawk, a Manhattan Democrat, said booking Sanders as the keynote speaker was a major victory for the state party and that he believed it would help the party grow its base as it gears up for 2018 when the governor’s office and four congressional seats will be on the ballot.
“I think the Democrats really did a coup — I had nothing to do with it — in getting Bernie to come here to Kansas,” Hawk said. “I think any party needs to really tap into the next generation and I think this is one of the great ways to tap into the young people. You see a lot of young faces.”
Tifanni Walker, a 24-year-old communications specialist from Leavenworth, said that she participated in the caucus last year for the first time and pointed to Sanders’ candidacy as the reason.
“It kind of just took somebody like Bernie to make us want to get out there and do this,” she said.
