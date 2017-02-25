Abortion exhibit — that’s what Missouri Capitol museum needs, lawmaker says

On a walk through the first-floor Missouri State Museum in the Capitol building, visitors see tributes to Missouri industry, veterans, Native Americans and slavery.
If Rep. Mike Moon has his way, right next to those exhibits will be one on the history of abortion.
Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, on Wednesday introduced the “Never Again Act,” which proposes that an exhibit showcasing abortion tools be added to the Capitol museum.
The legislation specifies that this exhibit must be near the exhibit on slavery. Its name draws references from the Holocaust.
“The number of lives lost by abortion is more than we lost during slavery and during the Holocaust,” Moon said in a statement. “We need to start looking at abortion in the same light as we do both of those tragic events.”
This isn’t the first time Moon has drawn comparisons between abortion and the Holocaust. This time it has drawn criticism from Sen. Jill Schupp, a St. Louis City Democrat, who tweeted her discontent with Moon’s bill.
“NEVER equivocate your tone-deaf legislation or anything you do with the holocaust,” Schupp tweeted at Moon.
Schupp is the only Jewish senator in Missouri. She represents a district where a Jewish cemetery was vandalized this month.
“I understand that he is anti-choice and I understand that he is anti-abortion and that he sees that as killing, but I don’t,” Schupp said. “And there is no question about what went on during the Holocaust. (It) is absolutely murder of living human beings and not of some concept of when you believe life begins.”
Moon’s release said most items the exhibit would display would be on loan from Grantham Collection, which is described online as “visual evidence of history’s injustice to the pre-born.” It features tools used to perform abortions from various time periods.
Alison Dreith, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri, said the bill is “disgusting” and anti-women.
“We should have a wing of the museum outside of Representative Moon’s office that shows the history of white male misogyny,” she said.
